Recovery efforts continue Tuesday for missing boater on Lake Buckhorn

Search crews will be out at first light Tuesday to search Lake Buckhorn for the body of a man who fell out of a boat Memorial Day and did not resurface.

Carroll County officials said a 38-year-old man reportedly fell from his boat and did no resurface while boating on Lake Buckhorn.

Dive teams responded to try to help but could not find him.

Officials search Lake Buckhorn after a boater fell into the water and didn't resurface on May 25, 2020. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will be bringing in a specialized SONAR boat from Lake Lanier on Tuesday.

Officials have restricted access to the area of the lake.

The name of the man has not been released.

