Publix offers senior shopping hours during COVID-19 outbreak

Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over.

The grocery store chain says this change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve our senior population.

According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support our elder community.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

