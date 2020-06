Prosecutor to give update on Ahmad Arbery murder case

The district attorney in charge of investigating the murder of Ahmaud Arbery will be giving an update on her office's investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes will speak at the Glynn County Courthouse at 3:30 Wednesday.

The deadly shooting happened on Feb. 23 as 25-year-old Arbery jogged through a predominately white neighborhood along Satilla Drive near Holmes Drive in Brunswick.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed while out jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. (Photo provided by family members)

Greg McMichael, 64, who is a former police officer and DA investigator, and his son Travis, 34, were arrested two days after cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and stirred a national outcry. Both were charged with felony murder.

The neighbor who filmed the video, 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan, was also arrested and charged with felony murder and illegally using a vehicle to try to confine and detain Arbery.

Holmes was appointed to prosecute the case after the lawyers for Arbery's family say they demanded to replace the former prosecutor, District Attorney Tom Durden, saying on Twitter that he had "sat on the case" until video of the shooting was leaked. It wasn't until May 7 — two days after Bryan’s cellphone video leaked online and stirred a national outcry — that the defendants were charged.

Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael (Glynn County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier in June, a GBI agent testified in court that there was no evidence Arbery committed crimes in the subdivision where he was shot.

The investigator also testified that Travis McMichael was heard saying a racist slur as he stood over Arbery’s body, moments after fatally shooting him with a pump-action shotgun.

“Mr. Bryan said that after the shooting took place before police arrival, while Mr. Arbery was on the ground, that he heard Travis McMichael make the statement, ‘f - - - ing n - - - er,’” GVI agent Richard Dial said.

Greg and Travis McMichael sit next to each other with masks participating remotely in a probable cause hearing on June 4, 2020. (FOX 5)

After the hearing, a judge ruled there was enough evidence to try three suspects on murder charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.