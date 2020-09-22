President Trump to visit metro Atlanta on Friday

article

President Donald Trump will be making a visit to metro Atlanta on Friday.

Officials announced the president would be stopping in north Georgia midday on Friday. While his scheduled stop is not on his campaign’s website as of Tuesday, sources said the stop is part of the "Black Voices for Trump" outreach Trump launched in Georgia last November.

Details surrounding the president’s visit have not been released.

This would be President Trump’s 10th visit to the Peach State since taking office.

The president was last in Georgia in July when he and U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao visited the UPS Hapeville Airport Hub to announce a policy change to expedite infrastructure projects by amending the National Environmental Policy Act.

The president also came to Atlanta in March to tour the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to see how the agency was working to combat the coronavirus.

