President Trump to visit CDC in Atlanta today

President Trump will be in Atlanta on Friday afternoon. The president plans to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s main campus amid concerns over a possible coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump is expected to touchdown in Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base sometime after 3 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays and closures between two locations starting around 3 p.m. and possibly through 6 p.m. Due to security issues, the president’s motorcade route is not released ahead of time, but drivers should avoid Cobb Parkway through Cobb County especially around Dobbins, Interstate 75 from Marietta to the Brookwood Exchange, Interstate 85 from the Brookwood Exchange to Interstate 285, and the Emory University area.

Heavy security is expected across the metro Atlanta area Friday afternoon.

This is President Trump’s first visit to the main campus of the CDC.

MORE: Gov. Kemp: 'No additional cases' of coronavirus in Georgia at this time

Expect live coverage on FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX5Atlanta.com throughout the day.