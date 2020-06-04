Preliminary hearing Thursday for father, son in death of jogger Ahmaud Arbery

article

The father and son who have been charged in connection to the death of a jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County earlier this year will appear before a judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Gregory McMichael, 64, who is a former police officer and DA investigator, and his son 34-year-old Travis McMichael were denied bond at their last court appearance in May. The deadly shooting happened back on February 23 as 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery jogged through a predominately white neighborhood along Satilla Drive near Holmes Drive in Brunswick.

The case made national headlines because it was caught on camera. It took the Georgia Bureau of Investigation two months to be asked to become involved in the case after two separate district attorneys recused themselves. Within days, investigators arrested the McMichaels.

The GBI then later arrested William Bryan who caught the incident on camera.

William Roderick Bryan is now facing charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery (Glynn County Detention Center).

Because of the current climate of civil unrest across the country, Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this week promised extra state law enforcement would be on hand to ensure the proceedings would be uninterrupted.

Lawyers for all three have said the case is not all cut and dry. They asked the public to reserve judgment until all the evidence is presented in court.