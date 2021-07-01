Pregnant woman shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta apartment

article

Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a pregnant woman while she was sleeping in her apartment.

Officials say the victim in the shooting was an innocent bystander in a conflict between an Atlanta teenager and a female suspect.

According to Atlanta police, the teenager had bought a cellphone from the suspect recently.

When the teenager realized the suspect still had her information on the phone they bought, police say they bought multiple items using the suspect's Amazon account.

The suspect, who has not been named, had previously come over and shot up the apartment on the 1300 block of Kimberly Road.

Thursday morning, officials say the suspect came back and started shooting again - this time hitting a 27-year-old woman who was asleep in bed in another apartment.

The woman, who is 7 months pregnant - was rushed to the hospital with injuries to her arm and thigh. She is now in stable condition.

Atlanta police have not said if they have a suspect in custody at this time.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.