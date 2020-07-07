Praying for Peace in the Streets

A prayer vigil for peace in the streets in Atlanta Tuesday night. There were prayers for the victims of the recent shootings that happened, prayers for their families, and for justice.

More than 100 people gathered at Ralph David Abernathy Plaza in southwest Atlanta.

"We are a city in mourning because we've been a city under siege," said Rev. Darryl Winston, one of the organizers of the vigil.

Police say 30 people were shot in Atlanta, five of them died over the Fourth of July weekend.

14 people were shot at the Bethel Tower Apartments on Auburn Avenue. Joshua Ingram, 20, and Erica Robinson, 32, were killed.

DeMarquez MMobley, 26, was killed in a shooting on Center Street. In another shooting at a gas station Sunday night, 53-year-old Christopher Brooks was shot and killed while trying to help another man with his car.

The youngest victim, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed when gunmen opened fire on the SUV she was riding in.

Secoriea's parents were at the vigil Tuesday night, just hours after police released video of a person of interest in her case and announced the reward is $20,000.

Secoriea's uncle told FOX 5's Denise Dillon he hopes the video and the reward money will help police find the gunmen. "If they get caught, then we will get justice," he said.