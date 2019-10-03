Powdery substance found at City Hall

UPDATE: 3 people are being evaluated after coming into contact with a powdery substance at City Hall.

Atlanta police are responding to reports of a suspicious substance found in a package at City Hall. Investigators tell us the package appears to have been delivered to the building.

Police received the call just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Atlanta Police Sergeant John Chafee issued an update in a statement at 5:40 p.m.

"An employee opened the envelope and came in contact with a white powdery substance. The employee felt a tingling sensation and notified police. Police, Atlanta Fire Rescue and Grady EMS responded to the scene. It appears three employees have come in contact with the substance." — Sergeant John Chafee, Atlanta Police Dept.

Fox5's Morse Diggs says the parking garage where the mayor's vehicle is located is currently being cleared.



Central Ave. at Mitchell Street (Elizabeth Rawlins)

Central Avenue is shutdown between Trinity and Mitchell Street.