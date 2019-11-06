Possible fatal wrong way driver accident on I-85

Interstate 85 on the south side was closed for hours early Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a terrible accident.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes right at the Fulton-Coweta County line around 1 a.m., about 1/2 mile north of the Collinsworth Road exit.

Backup from wreck went for miles



Authorities haven't said much about what caused the accident, but a FOX 5 viewer says a Mustang heading north in the southbound lanes struck another vehicle.

We saw a wrecker hauling away two vehicles, both of which were a mangled mess. The backup from the accident stretched for miles, as trucks and cars waited for investigators worked the scene. Police also blocked off access to the highway heading south.

Just before 4 a.m authorities hauled away the vehicles and reopened the road.