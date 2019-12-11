Police: Woman stabbed in back seat of Lyft, run over by pickup truck

Police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing another woman in the back seat of a Lyft before the victim was run over by a pickup truck.

Investigators said it happened late Tuesday night in the 2900 block of Butner Road.

Police block Butner Rd.

Benjamin Miller told FOX 5 he was driving home from the gym when he came upon the victim, who he described as young, less than 25-years-old. Miller asked her what had happened and she told him that she had been stabbed seven times, then started to scream for her mother. Miller ran back to his SUV, got a towel, cut open her shirt and applied pressure until the police arrived.

According to police, the woman was stabbed in the back of a Lyft by another woman. The victim then jumped out of the vehicle and was struck by a pickup truck before Miller arrived at the scene. The pickup driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

Victim hit by a pickup

The knife-wielding attacker fled before police arrived at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of South Fulton Police Department.