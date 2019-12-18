Police: Woman robbed in Atlanta apartment parking garage

Police need your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a woman in a parking garage.

Atlanta police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a parking garage robbery. (Atlanta Police Department)

The robbery happened on Dec. 1 at the garage on the 100 block of Jackson Street around 7:20 a.m.

The victim told police she was walking from her car to the apartment access door on the third floor of the parking garage when she felt someone approaching her.

The man, who was wearing a black hoodie and grey mask, calmly told her to "give me the bag, I don't want to hurt you," she said to police.

Instead of giving the suspect her bag, the victim says she threw some cash into the air and ran away.

Police shared surveillance footage of the alleged getaway driver and vehicle for the crime.

If you have any information on the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.