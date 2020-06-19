Police: Woman gunned down while waiting for order outside Waffle House

Police were searching for the suspect in the deadly shooting of a woman outside a Waffle House early Friday morning in Clayton County.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. outside the Waffle House, located at 8765 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police, officers found a 33-year-old black woman slumped over in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said the victim had gunshot wounds to her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that victim was sitting waiting for an order, when another woman walked up to her and fired a shot into the passenger window. The shooter then returned to her vehicle and drove away.

Jonesboro police said they are looking for an unknown black female, slim or medium build, with possibly dreads or a headscarf, driving a white in color compact size Buick Regal or Verano.

The shooter is unknown and still at large and notification of the next of kin is still pending.