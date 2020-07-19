Police: Unidentified man found dead at Gwinnett County apartments

article

Police are investigating the death of a man found outside an apartment complex in Gwinnett County Sunday morning.

According to Gwinnett County police, a Good Samaritan found the man outside the Paramont Apartments on the 4200 block of Pleasant Lake Village Lane on their way to work and called 911.

When officers arrived shortly after 5:30 a.m., they discovered the man had a "traumatic injury" to his torso. Officials do not know what could have caused the injury.

Police told FOX 5 they are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Investigators have not yet been able to determine the victim's identity but say he is a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

If you have any information on the possible homicide, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

