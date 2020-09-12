Police: Unidentified homicide victim found on Gwinnett County road

article

Police are working to identify a victim of a homicide early Saturday morning on a Gwinnett County Road.

Officials say they were called to an injured person in the road at Roxwood Park Drive and Woodward Mill Road at around 5 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the female victim had already died. The case has been declared a homicide.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

At this time, investigators do not know the identity of the woman.

CSI is processing the scene and working with detectives to determine the cause of death and what could have led up to the homicide.

Advertisement

Officials have not yet released any information on a possible suspect.

If you have information to share about the case, please contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.