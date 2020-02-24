Police: UGA student sexually assaulted after accepting ride home

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating after a University of Georgia student was sexually assaulted early Monday morning.

According to police, the 20-year-old female student met the suspect and another person in the downtown district, then accepted a ride home from them.

Police said the victim was sexually assaulted in the vehicle during the ride.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 762-400-7308 or 762-400-4775. To remain anonymous, you can call 706-705-4775.