Police: Two women shot outside NW Atlanta nightclub

Two women have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting outside a northwest Atlanta night club.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday near the Compound nightclub on Brady Street.

Police say there was a fight inside the club that spilled outside.

That's when officers say a gunman opened fire, hitting two women in their 20's.

According to police, both victims were sent to the hospital in stable condition.

The two victims in the shooting are in stable condition.

Officials have not yet released the names of either victim or the identity of any possible suspects in the shooting.