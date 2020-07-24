Police: Two men shot and killed in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after a deadly shooting overnight in northwest Atlanta.

Police went to Sunset Avenue near Lester street and found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, 5 friends took a rideshare to the area after learning of a house party. When the men got out of the car, two people across the street began firing at the men, shooting at least 4 of the men.

Two died on the scene, while two were injured. The fifth victim suffered an injury to the hand.

One of the victims told officers he ran to a woman’s house on Sunset Avenue to get help.

"According to one of the surviving victims we are looking for at least two suspects, unfortunately at this time we do not have a description of those males," Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Pete Malecki said.

No word on if the victims and the shooters had previously known each other.

The rideshare driver fled the scene.

