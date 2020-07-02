Police: Two hospitalized following double shooting

Atlanta police are investigating following a double shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the shooting happened near the intersection of Arthur Langford Pkwy SW and Campbellton Road SW. When officers arrived, two victims were found inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police the suspect was in a black SUV and left the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities believe the both were shot in their legs. The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

An investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.