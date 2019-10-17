Police: Two found dead at Gwinnett County motel

Police are investigating a double homicide in Gwinnett County.

Officers were called to the Norcross Inn and Suites off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard just after 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, two people were found dead inside one of the rooms. No word yet on their identities.

At this time, police said they have little to go on. Investigators don't know a motive or a possible suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.