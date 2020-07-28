Police: Toddler shot in the head in southwest Atlanta

article

Police say a 3-year-old girl was shot in the head Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

The incident happened about 11:04 a.m. at 3310 W. Manor Lane SW in West Manor.

According to police, the child was taken to Hue Spalding Hospital in critical condition. The girl’s mother and boyfriend were cooperating with investigators.

Credit: SKYFOX 5

Invesitgators said they believe the wound was accidentally self-inflicted.

