Police: Three teens shot during gas station brawl

A large fight between two groups of young women leads to gunfire, sending three teenagers to the hospital.

The shots rang out around 10:40 p.m. Monday night at a BP gas station on Boulevard in Northeast Atlanta's Old 4th Ward. The victims took themselves to Atlanta Medical Center, which is located right across the street. All three are expected to survive.

Police say the dispute began during a block party, that took place up the street. Some kind of beef broke out between the two groups of young women who all know each other. Investigators say they apparently went to the gas station to settle things. Police say at least 8 women, with four on each side, were throwing punches. That's when one of the combatants pulled a gun and started firing. A 19-year-old was shot in the right leg, another 19-year-old hit in the right torso and a 17-year-old was shot in the stomach.

Detectives collected ballistic evidence from the scene and say they have good surveillance video of the melee. Police haven't released information about the suspect but tell us they have strong leads in determining the shooter's identity.

