Police: Three shot at DeKalb County Waffle House

At least three people were shot at a Waffle House restaurant in DeKalb County in the early morning hours Thursday, police said.

According to DeKalb County Police, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at 3916 Flat Shoals Pkwy in Decatur.

Two women and one man began arguing inside the restaurant. The dispute escalated and gunshots were fired in the parking lot, investigators said.

Police said they believe all three people did know each other.

Police tape blocked off the restaurant's parking lot Thursday morning.

One of the female victims went to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, authorities said. The other two victims arrived at the hospital a short time later, suffering from gunshot wounds.

We're watching video to see what occurred," DeKalb Police Lt. Rod Bryant said, adding they're "still investigating why it happened and what happened."

One gun was recovered on scene, but police are confident multiple people participated in the gun battle.

An investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.