Police: Teen victim critically hurt in shooting

A teenager is in critical condition after getting shot inside an unincorporated Stone Mountain home.

The shots rang out just before midnight Wednesday at a home on Kelleys Creek Drive. Arriving officers found the victim, who they describe as in his late teens. Paramedics rushed the teen victim to the hospital, where doctors spent the overnight hours trying to save his life.

DeKalb County police haven't made any arrests. Detectives on the scene say they're still in the process of piecing together what led up to the shooting. They say the person who called for help didn't witness the actual shooting but rather heard the gunfire from another room.

Police say there were a number of people inside the home at the time but they aren't sure how many. That's because it appears at least one person bolted after the shots were fired. Detectives don't know if that person is the shooter or maybe ran out of fear.

Investigators tell us the people inside the house all know each other but aren't related. They also say there were children inside at the time. Those kids weren't hurt and didn't witness the shooting.