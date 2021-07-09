Police: Suspects fire shots during carjacking on Atlanta street

article

Police are searching for a Mercedes stolen during a collision and shootout on an Atlanta road Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers responded to West Peachtree Street and 14th Street at around 6:15 a.m. after reports of a carjacking.

The victim in the crime told officers that he had gotten out of his black Mercedes Benz C-300 when a Jaguar SUV bumped his car's rear.

According to the victim, a man got out of the Jaguar, got into his Mercedes, and threatened the man with a gun. However, the victim was also armed and started firing at the suspect as he drove off in his Mercedes.

At the same time, officials say additional people in the Jaguar traded shots with the victim. Police found the Jaguar wrecked a few blocks from where the shots were fired.

No injuries have been reported and police say the Mercedes has not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

