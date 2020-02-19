Police: Suspect sought in Cartersville deadly shooting

Cartersville Police are searching for 35-year-old Tavares Atwell for his role in a deadly shooting at an extended stay motel in the 1400 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway Tuesday night. Police say Atwell was seen leaving the scene on foot wearing all black and work boots.

Police were called to the scene Tuesday evening where they found a person fatally shot. Witnesses tell FOX5, the victim was the girlfriend of the suspect and the woman was the mother of two young boys.

Investigators say if you have any information about Tavares Atwell's whereabouts contact Cartersville Police.

