Police: Suspect shoots man, then drives off

Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in the leg Saturday evening.

Police officers went to University Avenue near the intersection of Pryor Road around 6:00 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The 35-year-old was described as alert, conscious, and breathing.

According to investigators, the man was shot by a suspect driving a grey Dodge Challenger. Witnesses told police that the vehicle was seen going north on Pryor Road.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation continues.

