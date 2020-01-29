Police: Suspect recorded victims in Georgia State bathrooms

Georgia State police need your help identifying a man suspected of recording people in the university's bathrooms.

Police shared a surveillance photo of the male suspect going into a bathroom on Tuesday.

Police say the man may be a student and is very aware of where all the school's bathrooms are. (Georgia State Police Department)

According to officials, the suspect is believed to have recorded multiple people with his phone while they were in the bathroom.

The incidents happened on Monday and Tuesday at Georgia State's Commons, Student Center West, and Library North.

Officials believe the suspect is possibly a student. They say he's "very familiar with the locations of the bathrooms."

The man is described as being around 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black and grey jacket with a yellow and white logo on the right chest, red jogging bants, and black shoes. He also had a black Adidas backpack and white Apple AirPods.

If you have any information that can help police identify the man, please call the Georgia State University Police Department at 404-413-3182 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.