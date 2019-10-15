Police: Suspect killed, K-9 officer shot in DeKalb County

article

A suspect is dead and a DeKalb County K-9 officer is in surgery after a shooting at a DeKalb County townhome community Tuesday afternoon.

SKYFOX flew over the scene on North Hairston Road and Central Drive near the Hidden Meadows Townhomes community. A number of squad cars were on the scene and crime tape surrounded the perimeter.

Police have not said what caused the shooting, but have confirmed to FOX 5 that a K-9 officer and a suspect were shot in the incident.

Both the suspect and K-9 were transported to receive medical treatment. Police told FOX 5 that the suspect, identified as a man in his 20s, has died. The K-9 officer is alive and is in surgery.

No other officers were injured in the incident.

