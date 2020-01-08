Police: Suspect arrested after DeKalb County SWAT situation

Police have arrested a suspect after a SWAT situation in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Police say the standoff started after they responded to a burglary in progress.

According to DeKalb County police, officers were called to a home burglary on Jones Avenue Wednesday morning.

The suspect fled to an unoccupied home on the 1700 block of Old Hickory Avenue and a standoff started, police said.

After a few hours, officers were able to put the suspect in custody. They did not immediately release the suspect's identity.

Officers are still on the scene and are in the process of clearing it.