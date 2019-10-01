Police: Subway employee accused of deadly shooting

DeKalb police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to determine what sparked a deadly argument between a Subway restaurant worker and a customer. The altercation ended in gunfire, leaving one man dead and sending another to the hospital.

DeKalb detectives work the crime scene (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police say around 9:30 p.m. Monday night some kind of dispute broke out inside the restaurant located on the 3000 block of Panola Road. Once the altercation moved outside, detectives say the worker opened fire. According to investigators, the unidentified worker fired several rounds, hitting two men.

When officers arrived, one of the men who had been shot was already dead. The other was rushed to the hospital with what police described as moderate injuries. Their identities haven't been released and investigators did not say which victim was the customer who got into the beef with the worker.

Investigators took the worker in for questioning. They say it's too early to know if he will be charged in the shooting. It is also unknown what the dispute was about, what led the worker to pull the weapon, and whether he had a license to carry the gun.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told FOX5's Deidra Dukes she ran to the kitchen and took cover when shots rang out. The woman, who asked not to be identified, only realized someone had been shot once police arrived on the scene.

Subway employees met with a detective at the Panola Road store on Tuesday. They wouldn't comment on camera and told reporters to contact Subway corporate headquarters. The store remained closed Tuesday. A sign on the front door indicated the restaurant would remain closed until further notice.