Police: Stolen car packed with 6 people slams into vehicle in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Eight people have been hospitalized after a serious crash with a stolen vehicle Wednesday in Atlanta.

Police say a stolen Honda SUV packed with six people slammed into another car on the 1,400 block of Lakewood Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Officers say there were two people in the car that were hit - an adult and a child.

The drivers and passengers of both vehicles complained of severe injuries and were taken to Grady memorial hospital.

Police say it appears the SUV was stolen in DeKalb County.

The investigation into the crash continues.

