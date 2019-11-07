Police: Shots fired at pickup; truck crashes into car, killing the driver

One person is dead and a child was injured after a shooting which led to a crash along a busy Gwinnett County roadway.

Officers were called to the intersection of Winters Chapel and Peachtree Industrial around 12:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash. Police said they found a red pickup truck ran a red light and struck a white passenger vehicle.

The woman driving the white car died at the scene and a child inside the truck was rushed to an area hospital, police said.

“The occupants of that got into some kind of altercation in a black SUV. At some point during that altercation, the people in the black SUV started shooting at the people in the red truck and the people in the red truck fled that scene. As they were fleeing that scene, they ran the red light at the intersection behind us and struck the white passenger car that was coming down Winters Chapel Road,” said Cpl. Wilbert Rundles, Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said they are also searching for a woman who ran from the pickup truck. Officer said they have been talking to the driver of the pickup truck, who remained at the scene.

The intersection reopened a little after 4:30 p.m.

Police were also still searching for the black SUV which fired the shots. Details about that vehicle or the shooter were not immediately available.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.