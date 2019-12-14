Police: Shots fired at Cumberland Mall, 1 person injured

Cobb County police are on the scene at Cumberland Mall after shots were fired, sending shoppers into a panic.

Police say they believe the shots fired were "an isolated incident."

Witnesses tell FOX 5 that they heard "intense and loud" gunshots inside the mall Saturday afternoon, leading to a scene of chaos as people ran from the scene.

Police have confirmed that shots were fired but said that they were not random and believe the parties involved knew each other.

Officials also confirmed on Twitter that the situation is not an active shooter event.

"It appears this was an isolated incident," the Cobb County Police Department wrote on Twitter.

According to authorities, one male victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery but is expected to survive his injuries.

The mall re-opened around 4:30 p.m. but the food court remained closed until investigators were done gathering evidence.

Anyone who left behind an item at the mall and needs to reclaim it should contact the mall dispatch center, according to police. Officials ask that a full description of the item be given and if the item is a cell phone the passcode to unlock the phone needs to be provided.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.