Police: Shots fired at Atlantic Station security guard, search for gunman

Police said they are searching for a gunman who fired at a security guard in Atlantic Station before running back into a building.

Atlanta police said they responded to reports of an officer needing assistance around 10:50 p.m. along 17th Street NW and Atlantic Drive NW.

Several residents reported hearing the shots and were told by officers to go back inside while police looked for the shooter.

Reports from residents suggest a heavy police presence in the area.

There have not been any reports of injuries from the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.