Police: Shots fired at Atlantic Station security guard

Police said they a gunman opened fire on a security guard in Atlantic Station before running back into a high-rise building late Wednesday evening.

Atlanta police said they responded to reports of an officer needing assistance around 10:50 p.m. along 17th Street NW and Atlantic Drive NW.

Several residents reported hearing the shots and were told by officers to go back inside while police looked for the shooter.

Reports from residents suggest a heavy police presence in the area.

There have not been any reports of injuries from the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if the gunman was later taken into custody.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.