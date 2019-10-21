Police: Shooting outside Buckhead recording studio, injures man

Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm outside a recording studio in Buckhead Sunday night.

Police say they were called to 2990 Grandview Avenue NE on a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to police at the scene, witnesses described a suspect in a gold colored SUV getting into an argument with the victim at that location. The suspect drove up and down Grandview Avenue several times, then police say tha driver opened fire striking the victim once in the arm. The suspect then fled the area.

Police say if you have any information about this case call Atlanta Police.