Police seek help finding missing 60-year-old Lawrenceville woman

Gwinnett County police need your help finding a 60-year-old Lawrenceville woman who has been missing since Friday.

Cindy Lea Smith has been missing since she drove away from her home on Friday afternoon. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Officials say Cindy Lea Smith left her home on Braselton Highway around 2 p.m. Friday to drive to Jefferson, Georgia, but her family says she never got to her destination.

Smith's brother told police that the 60-year-old woman has the mental capacity of a teenager because of a previous injury.

Smith is described as being around 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 110 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, glasses, and false teeth.

The 60-year-old was last seen wearing a green Christmas tree outfit, police said.

She drives a champagne-colored Mazda Protege.

If you have any information that can help reunite Smith with her family, please call detectives at 770-513-5300.