Police searching MARTA station after boy shows up to ER with gunshot wound

Police said they are searching a MARTA station for evidence of a shooting after a child showed up in an Atlanta emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Atlanta police said the boy was taken to the emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said he was alert, conscious and breathing when he arrived.

Police said officers were sent to the MARTA station to check for shell casings, but have not been able to locate a crime scene.

Witnesses in the area told officers they did not hear any shots fired in the area.

The case remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.