Police searching for suspects in Gwinnett County bakery vandalism

Detectives are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of vandalizing a Gwinnett County bakery.

Officials say the two people were caught on camera damaging the Sugar Hill bakery on Sept. 19.

According to detectives, this is not the first time that the business has been damaged in a similar way.

The first suspect is described as a woman with slim or average building a long hair that was worn in a ponytail. She was wearing a white T-shirt, dark leggings, dark-colored tennis shoes with white soles, and a dark-colored baseball cap.

The man n the surveillance is described as slim or average build with a dark beard or facial hair that is trimmed. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, dark denim jeans, and light, multicolored tennis shoes.

Officials also shared photos of a vehicle that was possibly connected to the vandalism, which was described as a white Scion TC with a black roof.

If you know anything that could help, please call the Gwinnett County Police.