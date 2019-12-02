Police searching for missing South Georgia woman

Police in Georgia are searching for a Murphy woman was went missing during a short trip to visit friends.

The Town of Murphy Police Department says Aretha Hays was reported missing on Nov. 27 and had not been heard from since Nov. 13.

Police say Hays reportedly left town to stay for a few days at a friend's home in Hayesville, NC, but she never reached the friend.

Officials believe that Hays may suffer from conditions that require medical attention.

If you have any information that can help find Hays, please call Murphy police at 828-837-2214.