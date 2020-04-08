Police searching for missing mother of former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star

A former cast member of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is asking for prayers for the safe return of her missing mother.

Sheree Whitfield posted her plea on Instagram Wednesday night, saying she has been in contact with police for the last two weeks.

According to Sandy Springs police, Whitfield's mom, Thelma Ferguson, was last seen leaving her Sandy Springs home on March 23. She was wearing grey pants with a black shirt. Ferguson was driving a grey 2009 Honda.

"We all know that prayers can move mountains," Whitfield said on Instagram.

The former RHOA cast member said her mom is known to take vacations without letting her family know, but said this is the longer her mom has gone without contacting her loved ones.

"Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home," Whitfield said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information should contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Gehricke at 770-551-6923 or email rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.