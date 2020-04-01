Police searching for missing elderly Gwinnett County man

Georgia police need your help finding an elderly Loganville man who has been missing for over half a day.

Officials say 83-year-old Ransford Reid was last seen at his home on Gardenside Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Reid left his home in his grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate PJB6713, not telling anyone where was going. He never was heard from again.

Reid's wife told Gwinnett County police that she had found a bank transaction from a gas station in Palmetto, Georgia, but there was no timeframe for the transaction.

According to police, Reid has a diminished mental capacity and multiple medical conditions.

Police described Reid as being 5-feet-8-inches with a weight of around 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored flannel shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans.

If you have any information that can help police find Reid, please call your local law enforcement agency.