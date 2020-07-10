Police searching for missing East Point woman with dementia

Authorities are searching for a missing woman with dementia.

Phyllis Williams was last seen on East Point Street in East Point. According to police, she got into a red Grand Prix with tinted windows and no tag. Investigators aren't sure who the car belongs to.

July 10, 2020 - Phyllis Williams (East Point Police Department)

Williams, 74, is 5'6" and weighs 160 pounds. Police said she has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Point Police Department.