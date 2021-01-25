Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing 13-year-old DeKalb County girl

By FOX 5 Digital Team
DeKalb County
If you've seen Sharleigh Morrow please call DeKalb County police. (DeKalb County Police Department) (DeKalb County Police Department)

ATLANTA - DeKalb County police need your help finding a teenager who went missing Monday morning.

Officials say 13-year-old Sharleigh Morrow was last seen Monday near Parkwest Court in Stone Mountain.

The DeKalb County Police Department shared a photo of Morrow at 12:45 p.m on Twitter.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has waist-length black braids.

If you have any information on where Sharleigh Morrow may be, please call the Special Victims Unit of the DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710.

