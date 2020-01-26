Police searching for missing 12-year-old Atlanta boy

Atlanta police want you to be on the lookout for a missing boy Sunday morning.

Kendell Hill has been missing since Saturday night, Atlanta police said.

Officials say 12-year-old Kendell Hill was reported missing by his mom Saturday night.

Police believe Hill left his home on the 400 block of Marietta Street around 5:15 p.m. after having an argument with his sister. He never came back home and officers could not find him during a search of the area.

Police described Kendell as around 5’4" tall with a weight of 109 lbs. He should be on foot and also goes by "Dooda."

He was last wearing all black clothing with a yellow backpack.

If you recognize Kendell or have any information about where he could be, please call Atlanta police at 911 or 404-546-5602.