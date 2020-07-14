Police searching for gunman in deadly NW Atlanta shooting

Police are trying to track down a shooter who killed a man in northwest Atlanta late Monday night.

Around 11:40 p.m. Officers were called to the 400 block of Bolton Road after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. Witnesses on the scene told them they heard shots being fired but didn't realize anyone had been injured until officers arrived.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but say that homicide detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Atlanta police.

