Police searching for driver following crash in southwest Atlanta

Three separate agencies were searching for a suspect who police said fled the scene of a crash following a possible pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta police said Georgia State Patrol troopers and Capitol police were helping them to canvass an area around Metropolitan Parkway and Perkerson Road in southwest Atlanta a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area around 3:30 p.m. and spotted Metropolitan Parkway completely closed off with law enforcement surrounding the area.

Skid marks on the roadway in front of the Shell gas station led to a car that appeared to have been traveling south before it crashed into a power pole and hit a fence, coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Advertisement

The car was completely mangled and debris was surrounding it.

Police have not released information on a suspect or details about how the car crashed.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.