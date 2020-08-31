Police searching for a missing 11-year-old DeKalb County boy

article

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old DeKalb County boy.

Jakaree Hicks, 11, was last seen at his Decatur home around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

DeKalb County police describe Hicks as being 4-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 63 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, navy blue sweatpants, and red/black Jordan sneakers.

Police said he may be riding his black and white bicycle.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information surrounding his disappearance should call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.