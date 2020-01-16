Police searching for 29-year-old woman last seen at Greyhound station in downtown Atlanta

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 29-year-old woman last seen Saturday evening at an Atlanta bus station.

Emily Archer was last seen on around 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Greyhound station located at 232 Forsythe Street SW, according to a police report. The report states she and her boyfriend, 49-year-old Charles Bates, got into a fight and walked away.

According to a police report, she has not made contact with friends or family since then and has not been admitted to any area hospitals.

Archer is described by her family as being about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, with blue eyes, and long, brown hair with highlights. She was last seen with a pink backpack, 2 bags, wearing a black coat, black leggings with a design on them and black knee-high boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the police.